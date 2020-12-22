Jools Oliver declares love for husband Jamie in sweet home video The couple have been married since 2000

After 20 years of marriage and five children, there's no denying how in love Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools are. In an impromptu Q&A session with his Instagram followers, the celebrity chef was touched to see his wife respond with, "I love you".

However, when he turned the camera towards her, Jools was quick to clarify she had sent that message earlier when he was in fact decorating the Christmas tree.

WATCH: Jools Oliver declares love for husband Jamie in this hilarious interaction

In the cute clip, Jamie said: "I love you too. A bit weird because you're sitting right next to me." Jumping to her defence, Jools remarked: "I did that yesterday while you were doing the tree." Surprised, the TV star replied: "Oh ok, do you want to say anything River? Say I love you."

During the Q&A, Jamie also gave fans a glimpse of their Christmas decorations at home whilst also offering some much-needed cooking tips ahead of the big day.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2000, are no doubt looking forward to celebrating Christmas with their five children; Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River.

The couple share five children together

Luckily before the Tier 4 restrictions came through, the family were reunited with the eldest child, Poppy. They hadn't seen the teenager since she returned home from university for "a few days" back in October.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Jools shared a clip of the departure and arrivals boards at a train station as she appeared to be heading off to Poppy's university. Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Pops I am coming," followed by a giant pink heart emoji.

Jools and Jamie tied the knot in 2000

In September, Jools admitted she was struggling to adjust to life without her eldest child. The mother-of-five shared an emotional video featuring pictures taken throughout the years, which played to Nelly's hit song Dilemma.

"Clearly still can't get my head around it!! Pops you will be pleased to know I have worked out how to add music to these slide things (see I am able to use technology without you) but every bone in my body misses you, that's the only way to describe it," she said. "Can't wait to spoil you when you come home, we are all so proud of you little legend number 1 xxx," she added.

