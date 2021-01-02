Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian shares rare casual snap of actress mum

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian has taken to Instagram to reflect on the past year and share some pictures of his closest allies, and that includes his mother, of course.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian left unimpressed with famous mum in hilarious post

Sharing a series of snaps, the 18-year-old captioned the post: "HAPPYNEWYEAR!! Swipe to see some of the sexy, cool & wonderful humans I've been blessed enough to spend this strange year with........ praying 2021 is kinder to us all."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley looks incredible in a turquoise bikini splashing in the sea

Whilst some of the pics were his closest friends, the third picture of the carrousel was of his actress mum. The star, who usually opts to dazzle fans with pictures of herself wearing stunning gowns and colourful bikinis, could be seen wearing a black high neck jumper, with her hair, which she usually wears down in gorgeous waves, in a top knot.

Fans were delighted with the snaps, with many complimenting Damian and calling him "gorgeous" whilst others commented on how much he looks like both his parents, Elizabeth and Steve Bing, who passed away last year.

READ: Elizabeth Hurley wows in gorgeous low-cut dress for New Year's Eve

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley swaps bikinis for chic snow gear in stunning winter photos

Damian took some time off social media after his father's passing in June. Upon hearing of Steve's death, the teenager shared a picture of a gorgeous sunset and penned a heartfelt message in which he revealed it was a "very strange and confusing time" for him.

Damian shared a lovely picture of him and his mother

Damian, who had never met his father, wrote: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

A week later he shared a picture of himself posing in front of several vases full of gorgeous white flowers. "I'd like to thank you all again for your overwhelming kindness over the past few days. Your love and support has helped me greatly during this challenging time," he captioned the post.