Kris Jenner inundated with messages following heartfelt post about family The famous momager is mum found fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Kris Jenner is a doting mum to her six children and is incredibly proud of all they have achieved. And the famous momager is just as thankful to all her fans for supporting her family over the past 12 months.

MORE: Khloe Kardashian makes major announcement that leaves fans shocked

In an emotional message shared on Instagram, Kris wrote at the start of 2021: "I begin 2021 and this brand new fresh start with gratitude. I am truly thankful and so blessed for each and every one of you who support and follow my family!

"I wish for you all a safe, happy New Year and that your new year be filled with joy, love, health and happiness."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kris Jenner shares glimpse inside Hidden Hills mansion

The words were accompanied by a Dr Seuss quote which read: "Life is too short to wake up with regrets. So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don't and believe that everything happens for a reason.

MORE: Kris Jenner unveils sleek new hair look as she parties with famous friends

MORE: Kris Jenner shares glimpse inside quirky kitchen as she makes big announcement

"If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life let it. Nobody said it's be easy, they just promised it'd be worth it."

Fans were quick to message Kris, with one writing: "I admire you so much Kris," while another wrote: "You deserve all the best, may all your wishes come true." A third added: "Bless you and your family."

The TV star and her family certainly had an eventful 2020, and shocked fans back in September after announcing that their hit reality show was coming to an end.

Kris Jenner shared an emotional message as she thanked fans for supporting her family

Keeping Up with the Kardashians will air its twentieth and final series early this year, and fans are looking forward to seeing what the famous family reveal in their last ever instalment of the show.

In a statement at the time, Kris wrote: "To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

LOOK: Kim Kardashian's $60million mansion receives incredible Christmas makeover

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

The famous momager with daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian

"We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.

SEE: Kim Kardashian suffers epic photoshoot fail with her children

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.

Kris and her famous family are ending their reality show this year

"Our last season will air early next year in 2021.We are so beyond grateful to everyone who has watched and supported our family these past 14 incredible years.

"We will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. Thank you for joining us on this crazy ride!! We love you all."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.