Peter Andre has revealed that he reached out to the Australian embassy in an attempt to see his elderly parents. The 47-year-old is desperate to hug his beloved mum and dad, Thea and Savvas, who are both in their mid-eighties, but has been unable to visit them because of the government’s strict ban on most international travel.

Sharing his heartbreak in his latest column for new! magazine, Pete said his parents are his "main priority" this year.

He wrote: "My number one priority this year is to go and see my mum and dad in Australia, as I miss them too much. I'm anxiously awaiting the borders opening as it's been upsetting not seeing them, especially as my mum isn't very well."

He explained: "I actually contacted the Australian Embassy because there are special circumstances whereby family members can fly over, but sadly I don't fit the criteria."

Pete, a father-of-four, previously spoke of his despair to The Sun in December. He said: "The greatest Christmas present would be to see mum and dad, but that's not allowed.

Peter Andre is desperate to travel to Australia to see his elderly parents

"Dad was telling me that they said on the news that it might even be the end of next year they allow international travel.

"It really worries me because mum and dad are in their late 80s - or dad certainly is. When they were in their 40s and I was a teenager, not seeing them for a year, you just knew you'd see them a year later and they'd be fine.

Thea and Savvas with Pete's children, Junior and Princess, and his nephew

"Now every year is very crucial. It's incredibly scary. Dad and I had the chat. I said: 'Dad, there are people here who've got their mum two miles up the road and they're not allowed to see them. Imagine how they feel.'

"At least we have a genuine reason - there's 12,000 miles between us. There's people here who are stuck. Imagine what it's doing to them, it's just sad."

