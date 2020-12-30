Kylie Jenner's fave book is nothing like you would expect

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kylie Jenner shares a mix of makeup tips, her fave fashion looks, and photos of herself with her daughter Stormi Webster on Instagram nearly every day, but the Kylie Cosmetics mogul dropped something else Tuesday that we didn’t see coming. She shared her favorite book, which makes for a good read for anyone who believes in - or is curious about - soulmates.

When a fan asked Kylie to share a photo of the best book she’s ever read, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star put up a photo of Only Love Is Real: A Story of Soulmates Reunited by Dr. Brian Weiss. In the book, psychiatrist and past-life therapist Dr. Weiss tells the story of two patients he treated, who were complete strangers but seemed to have loved each other in a different time, based on their descriptions of their past lives.

Dr. Weiss believes each of us has a soulmate from a past life who is waiting to reunite with us in this one. Curious about what Kylie's been reading? We've tracked down the book on Amazon.

Only Love Is Real: A Story of Soulmates Reunited by Dr. Brian Weiss, $20.63/ £5.79, Amazon

Kylie's revelation was part of the ‘post a photo of’ Instagram Story challenge quite a few celebs played this week, in which they prompted fans to ask them to post specific photos that they wanted to see. Kylie not only shared the photo of the book, but several other photos, including a photo of her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott cradling their daughter outside her $36.5 million mansion in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles.

The savvy makeup guru went on to share two more Stormi-related photos that were just the sweetest. One of them was a response to a fan’s request to see “your pregnant belly”, which Kylie obliged with an artistic red-lit snap of herself sitting on a bed in a crop top, showing off her baby bump during her pregnancy with Stormi.

Kylie Jenner showing off her pregnant belly during her pregnancy with Stormi

The other snap was an adorable baby photo of Stormi at one week old, which Kylie shared after a follower asked for an unseen pic of the tiny tyke. In it, the baby girl sleeps soundly on a cream pillow.

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster at one week old

In addition to sharing photos, Kylie revealed her fave product in her Kylie Cosmetics collection: the Exposed matte lip kit.