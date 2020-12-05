Gorka Marquez and Dianne Buswell look so different as teenagers in throwback photo The Strictly stars are close friends

Can you believe that Gorka Marquez and Dianne Buswell have known each other since they were teenagers?

MORE: Remembering the Strictly Come Dancing stars who are no longer with us

The Strictly stars shared a photo of themselves taken many years ago, so long ago in fact, that Dianne's bright red locks are nowhere to be seen!

Gorka was the first to share the snap in October, writing: "Look what popped up on my memories."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson tears up after surprise from boyfriend Gorka Marquez

Before long, Dianne shared the picture to her own Instagram Stories, revealing that it was taken when they were in their teens.

"Aw, my brother from another mother. Look at us all young, the Zumba days in the teen's club."

MORE: All you need to know about Tess Daly & Vernon Kay's romance

MORE: Giovanni Pernice's romantic nickname for Ranvir Singh revealed

Now 30 and 31 respectively, the professional dancers have certainly come a long way together!

Gorka and Dianne look so young!

It's not the first time this week doting dad Gorka has tugged at the heartstrings of his dearest and nearest.

On a recent episode of Steph's Packed Lunch, the Spanish dancer recorded a surprise message for his partner Gemma Atkinson, which was played during the show.

Gorka, who has left Gemma and their daughter Mia in Manchester for the next few months due to his commitments on Strictly back in London, said: "Hello baby, I hope you are having a great show. I just wanted to surprise you and say that I am so proud of you and everything that you do.

SEE: 17 couples that found love on reality TV shows including Strictly Come Dancing, I'm a Celebrity! and Dancing on Ice

Gorka's message made Gemma well up!

"You're a super mum, taking care of Mia for all these weeks - doing your radio show and now doing Steph's Packed Lunch - just want to tell you that I love you and I am so proud of you. I cannot wait to be back with you."

After watching the clip, a teary-eyed Gemma remarked: "I'm getting a little teary-eyed – bless him! Since I've had a baby, I cry at everything!"

How sweet!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.