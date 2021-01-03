Jennifer Lopez's mother Guadalupe shows support for famous daughter in new photo The Jenny from the Block hitmaker grew up in the Bronx

Jennifer Lopez had an incredible start to the year as she launched her much-anticipated JLo Beauty line on 31 December.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker held an intimate party to mark her debut collection, which was attended by her family, including her lookalike mother Guadalupe.

The 75-year-old was pictured at the event in a photo shared on Jennifer's Instagram account, looking glamorous in a floor-length black dress with sheer sleeves and a form-fitting bodice.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez gives tour inside her NY penthouse at JLo beauty launch

In footage posted on the star's social media page, Guadalupe was later seen relaxing on the sofa at her daughter's penthouse - where the launch was located – with a face mask and gold dressing gown on.

"Look at my mother" Jennifer said as she zoomed in on her mum as she sipped a cocktail.

Jennifer Lopez's mum came to support her daughter at the JLo Beauty launch party

Other guests in attendance included Jennifer's fiancé Alex Rodriguez, her twins Emme and Max, and A-Rod's daughters Ella and Natasha.

J-Lo is incredibly close to her family and spent Christmas in Miami before flying to New York, where she grew up, to launch her collection and mark the New Year.

The singer was raised in the Bronx by her mum and dad David, and is the middle child.

J-Lo's mum Guadalupe looked like she had the best time at the party!

While older sister Leslie prefers to keep out of the spotlight, her younger sister Lynda is a renowned journalist and has made several red carpet appearances alongside her famous sibling over the years.

Jennifer often talks about her upbringing and how it was filled with fun and laughter, and described her mum as "young and fun" while chatting about her childhood to her twins on her YouTube channel.

Jennifer also opened up about her childhood during a joint appearance with Lynda on BUILD in 2017.

Jennifer and Guadalupe are incredibly close

When asked whether they used to fight as children, Lynda replied: "Not me and her, but you know there's three of us right? When we were kids those two would beat up on me."

Jennifer responded: "We did not beat up on you. We were all very close in age – don't imagine us on a child infant, it wasn't like that, she's a year and a half younger than me okay!"

