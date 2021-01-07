Ryan Seacrest's fans beg Kelly Ripa to be his matchmaker after seeing star's latest photo The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is close friends with his co-star

Ryan Seacrest has melted hearts after sharing the sweetest photo on social media of himself with his young niece Flora, and as a result, fans are all saying that the Live with Kelly and Ryan star would make a wonderful father.

In the comments section of the cute picture, one fan wrote: "Can't wait until you become a dad. You are going to be an incredible father," which resulted in another follower responding: "I keep thinking the same thing! Kelly needs to be his matchmaker."

Other fans agreed that Kelly Ripa should indeed help set Ryan up with someone.

The TV host is great friends with Kelly, and the pair have been working together since 2017.

When Ryan celebrated his birthday on 24 December, the All My Children star was one of the first to pay tribute to him.

Kelly shared a selection of pictures of the pair together from over the years, including one of them on the beach.

Fans asked Kelly Ripa to be matchmaker to Ryan Seacrest

In the caption, Kelly wrote: "Happy birthday to @ryanseacrest! May your fondue be as cheesy as these photos. I love you."

Fans were quick to comment on the pictures, with one writing: "Aww I love this," while another wrote: "You both are goals and I can't wait to watch you next on TV." A third added: "These photos are too cute. What a great friendship and partnership you have."

Ryan is a doting uncle to niece Flora

The Live with Kelly and Ryan duo recently got emotional as they opened up about their friendship away from the camera in an interview with ET.

"What you see of Ryan on the air is the person he is backstage, which is a unique thing," Kelly said.

Ryan and Kelly have a great friendship

"Working with your friend is a great privilege. It is a joy, and I have to say that it is a rare thing to work with a guy who is so authentic and fun and joyful and humble and generous and kind to everyone."

The mother-of-three added: "He just brings joyfulness and enthusiasm and professionalism and authenticity to this place that I'm just so grateful to have here."

The Live with Kelly and Ryan stars have been working together since 2017

Ryan, meanwhile, got emotional as he spoke about the Hope and Faith star. "I'm using every ounce of my energy to fight back tears right now, while she's saying that," he said.

"We do a television show, but it's not just a television show. We come in and we literally have our first cup of coffee together and catch up with each other as friends do, and that's the dynamic we hope we have with people who are watching as well."

