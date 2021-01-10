Elizabeth Hurley dances in stylish white swimsuit during beach holiday in unseen video The Royals actress was in Riga during the autumn

Elizabeth Hurley has shared a fun never-before-seen video from her swimsuit shoot in Riga – and she looks incredible!

The Royals actress had been working in the Latvian capital during the autumn while shooting her latest Elizabeth Hurley Beach campaign, and has since posted a behind-the-scenes clip from her sunny location.

In the footage shared on Instagram Stories, the model was seen dancing in an off-the-shoulder white swimsuit from her latest collection.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley dances in stylish one-shoulder white swimsuit

The swimsuit in question was a £144 one piece, which is available to buy on the star's official website, currently with 30 per cent off.

Other stylish designs in Elizabeth's collection include a strapless black swimsuit and a gold cut-out one piece.

The model established her swimwear range in 2005, and caters to women, as well as young girls aged from 13.

Elizabeth Hurley has been modelling her swimwear collection since 2005

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” the star states on her official website.

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

The Royals actress has a gorgeous range of swimwear from her latest collection

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working. "It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail.

"But it's fantastic for your digestive system." She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey. Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

The model returned to the UK in time for Christmas

Elizabeth's swimwear line is a family affair too. Her sister has modelled pieces from the range over the years too, while her 18-year-old son Damian has grown up on shoots – so much so that he has now followed in his famous mum's footsteps as a model in his own right.

Back in July, the doting mum shared her pride for her only son after he landed a modelling gig for Pat McGrath.

Elizabeth and her model son Damian Hurley

The actress shared a photo on Instagram from the shoot of the teenager posing alongside Irina Shayk, and wrote: "Proud Mama had to post this ravishing shot of my son @damianhurley1 with the gorgeous @irinashayk for the new @patmcgrathreal campaign shot by Steven Meisel."

Damian was one of the first to reply to his mum's words, writing: "Aaa I love you."

