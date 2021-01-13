Angelina Jolie reveals 'ridiculous' proposal she made to daughter Shiloh The Maleficent star is a doting mum to six children

Angelina Jolie has given her children the opportunity to have cameo roles in her films over the years, and her youngest daughter Vivienne starred in Maleficent in 2014.

And during an interview with The Hot Hits, the Hollywood star revealed a fun conversation between herself and daughter Shiloh, who wasn't as keen to be in the film as her sister.

She told host Maude Garrett: "We joked about Shiloh being the older Aurura, she thought it was the most ridiculous thing ever. "She said 'No I will be Marcus.' I said 'Who is Marcus?' And she said 'Marcus has horns and a bow and arrow.'"

While Shiloh wasn't keen on the idea, it sounds like Vivienne had a great time on set, with Angelina branding her "brave" for playing alongside her while she was dressed up in Maleficent's terrifying outfit.

"It had to be a child that liked me and wasn't afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws. So it had to be Viv," she told Entertainment Weekly.

Angelina Jolie revealed daughter Shiloh's response to her acting question

The doting mum – who was together with Brad Pitt at the time – added: "We think it's fun for our kids to have cameos and join us on set, but not to be actors."

While Vivienne wasn't scared of her famous mum's makeup, at the time, Angelina said that Pax, then ten, was a little more worried.

"When Pax saw me for the first time, he ran away and got upset – and I thought he was kidding, so I was pretending to chase him until I actually found him crying," she said.

Angelina Jolie is a doting mum

Pax and sister Zahara, who was eight at the time, were extras in the hit movie, which also starred Elle Fanning.

In present day, Angelina's children are now all busy doing their school work at home, and spend their time between their mum and dad's homes in LA.

Opening up about her family's experience in lockdown in her column for Time magazine in April, she wrote: "We're all locked in, we're doing all right…

"Well, the two things that affect children from my view the most being out of school is of course, education, and the challenges of education."

The Girl, Interrupted actress continued: "I know parents across the country are challenged with home school and maybe that's more a challenge for the parents than the children."

The Maleficent star with four of her six children

The Hollywood star also opened up about her close relationship with her children and how she has learnt that it's okay not to be perfect.

"Now, in the midst of this pandemic, I think of all the mothers and fathers with children at home.

"All hoping they can do everything right, answer all needs, and stay calm and positive. One thing that has helped me is to know that's impossible," she penned.

