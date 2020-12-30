Katy Perry tweets about 'trauma of family Christmas' – and fans react The Smile hitmaker lives in LA with fiancé Orlando Bloom and baby daughter Daisy

Katy Perry has got fans talking on Twitter after posting a message about the stress and trauma surrounding Christmas time.

The Smile hitmaker took to the popular social media site on Sunday to post the following tweet: "Today one of my family members help me realize that the stress/pain/trauma of family Christmas is actually the gift...

"An opportunity for growth, every year... guess I'll go grow some more."

VIDEO: Katy Perry makes rare comment about daughter Daisy Dove

Fans were quick to comment on the post to express concern, with one writing: "Sending you love," while another wrote: "I hope this is a positive growth and not a negative one."

The award-winning singer didn't expand on her tweet but no doubt had a lovely first Christmas with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their baby daughter Daisy, marking their first one with their four-month-old.

Katy Perry worried fans with her tweet about Christmas

Katy and Orlando welcomed Daisy in August and the doting mum recently opened up about motherhood in an interview with Elle.

"Daisy is the greatest gift I've ever received," she said. "I think what children do, in general, is teach you that all you need is love."

Katy and Orlando Bloom celebrated their first Christmas with their daughter Daisy

On changing her priorities after becoming a mum, Katy added: "I didn't know until I became a mother that you have to strike a balance. [Motherhood is] all the clichés and more.

"Let me tell you as someone who has done and seen everything, there's nothing better than having a beautiful, pure child. They're just the epitome of love."

The protective parent has kept Daisy out of the spotlight since her arrival, although fans are still hoping that Katy may share a picture of her daughter in the future.

Katy's daughter's name was inspired by her song

Daisy is Katy's first child and Orlando's second. The Hollywood actor is also dad to ten-year-old Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Orlando and Miranda have kept Flynn's face covered in any photos that they share of him on social media, which seemingly will be the same practice the actor and Katy will follow with Daisy.

