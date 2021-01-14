The Talk’s Sharon Osbourne has the quirkiest bedroom - see photos The Talk host even has a purple pup in the mix

Sharon Osbourne's taste and style has always been very much her own - and that quirky taste extends throughout her home and into her bedrooms as well.

The Talk host shared some amazing snaps of her bedroom complete with… purple haired dogs. And also a teddy bear on a plate on her bedside table where a lamp would normally go.

In the Instagram photos, Sharon's purple haired pooch Reba is prominently displayed, sitting on the bed with her own little 1970's inspired handkerchief scarf around her neck and howling.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne celebrates Kelly Osbourne’s major news with a massive gift

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Sharon Osbourne's quirky bedroom with her purple haired howling dog

The host captioned the set "I offer you the soothing stylings of Reba. Potential album cover on the last slide." The last slide shows Sharon's talented pet, lounging on a couch and dressed in a smart looking cable knit sweater.

The Talk host has welcomed fans into her home via social media throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, and shared some snaps of another bedroom at her home shortly after her own bout with the disease.

READ: Sharon Osbourne reveals scary Coronavirus details: ‘I nod off at ridiculous times of the day"

RELATED: Kelly Osbourne surprises with incredibly unique potato birthday cake

A look inside Sharon Osbourne's bedroom complete with a purple haired howling dog

In one shot she shared on Christmas morning, Sharon is on a bed with several dogs and a tray that appeared to be a breakfast in bed spread.

Sharon shared: "Merry Christmas! As soon as I released [the dogs] it got a little messy but I went with the civilized image."

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne shares rare photo of daughter Amy after coronavirus diagnosis

The Talk's host has a collection of dogs - and quirky bedrooms

The picture immediately sparked reactions from friends and fans, with All I Want For Christmas singer Mariah Carey one of the first to respond, writing, "Merry Christmas Sharon!!" Piers Morgan, celebrity interior designer Martyn Bullard and Amanda Kloots, who tragically lost her husband Broadway star Nick Cordero to coronavirus this year, also sent their support with a Merry Christmas.

And of course there were plenty of other reactions from Ozzy Osbourne’s wife's more than one million followers, with one commenting: "Who brought you the breakfast in bed though? *please say ozzy*"

TV host Sharon, who has co-starred on The Talk since 2010, revealed in a social media post on 14 December that she had tested positive for coronavirus and had been briefly hospitalised.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.