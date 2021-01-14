Jessica Simpson melts hearts with the most adorable photo of daughter Birdie Birdie looks just like her mom!

Jessica Simpson's motherly pride overflowed when she shared the most adorable snap of her youngest daughter Birdie.

The fashion mogul took to Instagram and shared a snap of her almost two-year-old daughter, and it melted fans' hearts.

The photogenic tot clearly takes after her beautiful mama - and she already has quite the fashion sense as well! In the snap the adorable cherub faced Birdie is wearing a Gucci straw hat and the cutest black and white swimsuit.

MORE: Jessica Simpson's husband shares 'awkward' message for his family

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jessica Simpson's children play the drums in adorable video

Fans and famous friends alike chimed in about the photo. Comedian Chelsea Handler cracked "I have that bathing suit."

One fan commented: "She’s a mini you," while another observed "My girl giving the perfect attitude! She is Everything and more! Watch out world there is a Birdie watching you!!!"

MORE: Jessica Simpson's kitchen at her $11m mansion is a work of art

MORE: Jessica Simpson showcases her tiny physique in epic photo fail

So sweet! Jessica Simpson captioned this snap of her daughter "My beautiful Bird"

The doting mother of three and her husband Eric Johnson have been sharing glimpses into their little brood's activities.

Eric recently took to Instagram to show off his children's budding musical talents. Eric shared a sweet video of his kids having fun playing the drums, and fans were incredibly impressed with their abilities!

"They are naturals," one wrote, while another commented: "They sound amazing!" A third added: "Birdie aint playing around she means business!"

MORE: Jessica Simpson shares incredible news with heartfelt post

Eric's sweet video follows on from a heartfelt tribute he posted on social media at the start of the new year. The former NFL player told his actress wife and kids that he loved them and believed in them, while adoringly admitting that he was "awkward" but had to say it.

He began: "Hey it's 2021 it's finally here and I'm feeling really grateful for my family. Maxwell I believe in you and I love you, Ace I love you and I believe in you, Birdie I love you and I believe in you, and Jess I love you and I believe in you."

Eric continued: "I just feel like the luckiest guy to have this family and spend every day with you guys. I know I'm awkward but I had to say it.

Eric Johnson and Jessica married in 2014 and share three children

"I love my kids I love my wife and life with you guys is epic and it's just going to get better and better. I just wanted to say how much I love you guys."

Jessica and Eric tied the knot in 2014, four years after they got engaged.

The happy couple got married at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, in front of their famous friends including Jessica Alba and Cash Warren.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.