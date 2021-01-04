Jessica Simpson's three children steal the show in adorable family video The Duke of Hazard's star shares three children with husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson are doting parents to children Maxwell, Ace and Birdie, and they have been having the best time with them over the festive season!

Over the weekend, Eric shared a sweet video of his kids having fun playing the drums, and fans were incredibly impressed with their abilities!

"They are naturals," one wrote, while another commented: "They sound amazing!" A third added: "Birdie aint playing around she means business!"

VIDEO: Jessica Simpson's children play the drums in adorable family video

Eric's sweet video follows on from a heartfelt tribute he posted on social media at the start of the new year.

The former NFL player told his actress wife and kids that he loved them and believed in them, while adoringly admitting that he was "awkward" but had to say it.

Jessica Simpson with oldest children Maxwell and Ace

He began: "Hey it's 2021 it's finally here and I'm feeling really grateful for my family. Maxwell I believe in you and I love you, Ace I love you and I believe in you, Birdie I love you and I believe in you, and Jess I love you and I believe in you."

Eric continued: "I just feel like the luckiest guy to have this family and spend every day with you guys. I know I'm awkward but I had to say it.

The actress with husband Eric Johnson

"I love my kids I love my wife and life with you guys is epic and it's just going to get better and better. I just wanted to say how much I love you guys."

Jessica and Eric tied the knot in 2014, four years after they got engaged. The happy couple got married at the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, in front of their famous friends including Jessica Alba and Cash Warren.

Jessica and Eric are doting parents to their three children

The actress previously opened up about her marriage with Eric in an interview on the Today show. "I just think we're a little bit more addicted to each other," she told host Matt Lauer.

"I just think there is a level of love that has reached the highest of high."

Jessica added: "Eric and I have both been married before, so we took our time finding the right person. When we found each other, we knew it had to be forever."

