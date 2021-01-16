Nicole Kidman's appearance inside family home gets fans talking for this reason The star is living in Australia with her family

Nicole Kidman left fans stunned when she appeared in a video from inside her family home on Friday - and they couldn't get over how youthful she looked.

The star, 53, was making a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and her flawless complexion got many of her Instagram followers talking.

Nicole shared a clip of the interview on social media and her fans immediately started commenting on her look.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman wowed her fans when she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

The Undoing actress wore her hair in a cute high ponytail and she was full of smiles for the host who was making her laugh.

Not only did her followers remark on the exchange between the stars, but on her fresh-faced appearance too.

"How do you even look so much younger than me at 23 Nic?" asked one, while another said: "She looks like a porcelain doll."

Nicole's fans wanted to know her secret

Others remarked that her age-defying look was down to her protecting her skin from the sun and wished they could have her skin.

Nicole was being interviewed virtually from inside her home in Australia where she is currently residing with her husband, Keith Urban, and their two children.

Just a few days before, the couple had gone on a date to the Sydney Opera House with her mum, Janelle.

The Eyes Wide Shut star shared a sweet photo of the night out on Instagram, and the trio could be seen sitting in the famous opera house's stalls with masks covering their faces.

Nicole has been staying on her farm in Australia

Nicole has previously spoken about how wonderful it was to form a support bubble with her family in Australia during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's the nature of what we're all having to do now," she told the New York Times about helping each other out with the children. "You get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

