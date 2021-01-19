Kristin Cavallari shares relatable before-and-after parenting post The Very Cavallari star is a doting mum to Camden, Jaxon and Saylor

Kristin Cavallari shared an incredibly relatable - and hilarious - parenting post on social media this week.

The Very Cavallari star is a doting mum to children Camden, eight, Jaxon, six, and Saylor, five, who she shares with estranged husband Jay Cutler, and posted a before-and-after picture on Instagram on Monday taken from their games night.

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb makes difficult parenting decision

In the first photo, the three children's hands were all seen proudly resting on a completed jigsaw puzzle, alongside the caption: "So much satisfaction finishing this. Each kid wanted a hand in the picture."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kristin Cavallari shares impressive workout routine

In a second post, the three children were seen messing up the puzzle. "And then they destroyed it," she wrote.

READ: Olivia Munn reveals surprise baby bump in skintight dress

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' unique living situation revealed

While Kristin has a mass of adoring fans, the star recently opened up about the parenting criticism she faces from naysayers online during an appearance on Good Morning America, admitting she knows not to take notice.

Kristin Cavallari's children were hard at work on a puzzle

She said: "To be honest, I don't read comments on Instagram, so I don't catch wind of those comments unless my best friend Justin [Anderson] decides to go on and read my comments and respond to people or whatever it is.

"My oldest son is eight and the second I became a mom people have always loved to criticise some of my decisions.

READ: GMA's Robin Roberts' home in New England might surprise you

"It's the one area of my life I'm so confident in. I know what a good mom I am. I know that I'm doing the best for me and my family.

The TV star's children later destroyed the puzzle!

"It's really just noise, to be honest. I don't let any of that stuff really affect me."

The TV personality rarely shares photos of her children on social media and when she does she covers their faces, a practice many celebrities follow, including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, and Tyra Banks.

READ: Christina Anstead wows in stylish bikini during trip to the beach

In September, following her split from Jay, Kristin shared a heartfelt post on social media where she told followers she was putting her kids first.

Kristin is a doting mum to her three children

She said: "I'm excited about the next chapter. I have hard days, without a doubt, and right now I'm really just focusing on my kids and making sure that my kids are good.

"That's my only priority at the moment, and they're handling it well. I'm just trying to stay positive and focus on all of the positive things. But I have sad days, without a doubt."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.