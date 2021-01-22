Reese Witherspoon's new family photo has fans doing a double-take

Reese Witherspoon sparked a sweet reaction from her fans after cosying up for a cute selfie with her son Deacon. Posing against a moonlit backdrop, Reese and Deacon flashed identical smiles at the camera, leaving Reese's Instagram followers to comment on how alike they are.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon welcomes adorable new member to the family

"Matching smiles. Love you. Look at your amazing son would you? You do. Right. Wow," Reese's close pal Selma Blair replied, while Elle Macpherson also commented on how grown-up Deacon, 17, is. "He's a man!!!!! How did that happen so fast."

Many fans labelled the pair "twins", while other comments included, "Looking so much alike" and "Oh my goodness you two are a mirror image of each other." "You look like his sister!" another fan told the age-defying actress. "Aww. He is just the best parts of both of you!! Great pic," another wrote, referring to Reese's ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon has cutest moment with her youngest son

Reese shares her teenage son Deacon and her firstborn child, daughter Ava, 21, with her ex-husband Ryan. The couple met at Reese's 21st birthday party in 1997 and went on to marry in South Carolina in 1999. They announced their split in 2006.

MORE: Here's everything we know about Legally Blonde 3 - and it sounds amazing

MORE: Reese Witherspoon's photo with daughter Ava has fans' heads spinning

The Sweet Home Alabama actress, 44, has since remarried and wed talent agent Jim Toth, with whom she shares an eight-year-old son, Tennessee, in 2011.

Reese and her lookalike elder son Deacon

Reese has previously opened up about motherhood and what it means to her when she appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"You take the food out of your mouth, the clothes off your back, the sleep out of your life," she said. "But every bit of it - every bit of that sacrifice is truly worth it because you feel like, that's what makes me wake up on a Sunday. It's not movies or my job, it's my kids."

Reese shares youngest child Tennessee with her husband Jim Toth

The Big Little Lies star also admitted that trying to launch her career while being a young mum was difficult. "I got pregnant when I was 22 years old," she said. "And I didn't know how to balance work and motherhood. You just do it, you know?

"I'd made movies but I hadn't established myself as someone who could demand that it shoot close to my kids' school or, you know, I didn't have any real power, leverage within my industry. I was just like every other mum trying to figure it out - and dad out there, and partner, and grandparent who's raising a child."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.