Helena Christensen's model body is incredible in cut-out yellow swimsuit at dreamy home The star looked toned and tanned

Helena Christensen is in paradise and her picture-perfect swimsuit photo proves it.

The Danish star, 52, showcased her supermodel physique in a bright yellow swimsuit in an image she shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

Helena put her long legs on display in the cut-out once piece as she posed in the doorway of a beachside house.

She was looking out at the beautiful sunset in the snapshot, as trees were silhouetted and the sky turned orange.

Helena - who didn’t reveal her location, but until recently was at her Catskill, NY mountain home - captioned the photo with a simple sunshine emoji.

Her fans were envious of her location and also praised Helena for her physique.

"Wow. Amazing," wrote one, while a second said: "I would want to stay there forever," and plenty of them remarked on her quirky property.

Helena’s decor won over her followers with all of its unique features - which didn't go unnoticed.

"I love your room. It’s fabulous and the bedspread is divine," commented a fan, and another said: "Those shell cushions!"

The model recently revealed in an interview with Times 2 that she is incredibly confident when it comes to her body - which she credits with her Danish upbringing

"In Denmark, we are brought up with a natural approach to our bodies," she said. "We are not taught that it’s anything to hide. In modelling, it was never an issue for me."

She added: "I look at it as an artistic approach. Showing the beauty of the female body, and the life-giving body, which is a miracle in so many ways."

Just last year, Helena did a nude photoshoot for Harper's Bazaar Spain.

She has transitioned her career to be mainly behind the camera now and told Vogue: "I've been taking photographs longer than I've been modelling".

Helena is also a proud mum to her son, Mingus, 20, who has followed in her career on the catwalk.

While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult, she has tried to embrace what good has come of it.

"This year made me grateful as well," she wrote on Instagram on New Year"s Eve. "For all the time I got to spend with my son, for how much more immersed in nature I was.

"For discovering how much kindness there is in people, for not feeling lonely being so much alone, for my little close group of awesome friends, for my beautiful family and mostly, for my mom who takes such amazing care of my sweet dad.

"2021 please bring health and mental wealth to us crazy people on earth. We might have been physically distanced this year but somehow we are so much closer."

