Khloe Kardashian shares glowing pregnancy throwback photo - fans react The reality star sent fans into a tailspin with the snap

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram Stories and shared a throwback of herself, glowing and pregnant.

The snap was re-shared by Khloe from a fan account - but that didn't stop her fans from reacting and even sending in their congratulations.

One person commented "Congrats" with a series of blue heart emojis, while another wrote "I would kill to call her mom".

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star looks incredible in the snap wearing only lingerie - with what appears to be a leather duster draped around her arms.

MORE: Khloe Kardashian makes major announcement that leaves fans shocked

Loading the player...

WATCH: Khloe slams mommy shamers

In the stunning black and white photo, Khloe is pregnant to her adorable two-year-old daughter True.

Last week, one of Khloe's fans remarked how little True is growing up. In response, Khloe wrote: "I know," along with a series of sad face emojis.

READ: Khloe Kardashian addresses pregnancy rumours – with surprising response

MORE: 10 surprising facts about the Kardashian children you might not have known

Khloe Kardashian reshared this stunning snap on her Instagram Stories which sent fans wild

The Good American founder shares True with Tristan Thompson and the pair's relationship and co-parenting journey has been followed by fans on the family's hit show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Khloe adores nothing more than being a mother and in July during an interview on SiriusXM, the reality star opened up about the possibility of expanding her family.

On having more children, Khloe said: "I don't think I could handle the amount she's [Kris Jenner] had, but I love kids. I love my nieces and nephews. I love children, so I definitely would. I think with the state of the world, that scares me more.

"I am totally content with True. If all I had was True, she's fulfilled everything I could have wanted. She's so perfect. If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I am fine with it," she added.

Earlier this month, the famous family filmed the last ever episode of their reality show, and celebrated with a wrap party in the garden afterwards.

MORE: Where the former Kardashian partners are now

Khloe is the doting mother to two-year-old daughter True

Kim Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes footage from the event, and admitted that she was feeling emotional about the end of the era. Keeping Up with the Kardashians will air its twentieth and final series early this year, and fans are looking forward to seeing what the famous family reveal in their last ever installment of the show.

In a statement at the time shared by each family member, they said: "To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.