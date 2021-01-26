Myleene Klass has the bathroom of dreams! The star took to Instagram on Monday to share a snapshot showing her soaking in the tub following her exit from Dancing on Ice. And fans were blown away by the beautiful space, which features a white standalone bath, an array of pot plants, and a striking pearl chandelier. But that wasn't the only thing that garnered attention.

MORE: Myleene Klass breaks silence after shock Dancing on Ice exit

The star could also be seen in the image eating a burrito while she relaxed in the bath – and it went down a storm with fans. "You were fab! Well done!" one wrote. "Also, I'm totally here for the bath burrito!" A second commented: "Myleene eats in the bath!!" And a third remarked: "Best place to eat a burrito! Well done last night."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Myleene Klass reveals moment she shared engagement news with her children

Myleene, 42, became the first star to leave the 2021 series of Dancing on Ice on Sunday. She paid a touching tribute to the show in a lengthy caption, writing: "Resting my bones on Doctors orders...with a Burrito in the Bath!!!

MORE: Myleene Klass' stunning engagement ring - all the details

"First day not on the ice in... forever. I wanted to thank the @dancingonice cast and crew. The people who keep the show going at 2m's apart, the ice rinks for trying so hard to give us ice time, the pros for their support, drive and the privilege of letting us share their world, the fearless and fun celeb skaters, many of us juggling mums, my mgt, friends, my family and my ice partner, @icelukasz.

Myleene shared an intimate photo from inside her bathroom

"The sacrifices made, people living apart from their loved ones, the virtual hugging and support every time one of us hit the ice, the online distanced physio sessions, first aiders by our sides, the catering at a distance, the sanitised mic packs left on the side of the rinks, the labelling of everything, glam teams in bubbles, backstage mapped out like a military map, the judges and hosts zigzagging their way to us, even an actual 2m stick to ensure we danced at a distance! The miracle isn't what's happening on the ice but actually off it!

MORE: Myleene Klass shocks fans as she reveals her first job out of college

Myleene was the first star to leave Dancing on Ice 2021

"I have a newfound respect for all ice dancers and choreographers. It's infinitely hard yet infinitely fun. A special thank you to MY team in production getting me to where I need to be, always! Will be cheering you all on till the end, cast and crew and again, thank you. X."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.