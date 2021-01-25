Myleene Klass breaks silence after shock Dancing on Ice exit The musician was the first to be voted off

Myleene Klass has taken to social media following her exit from Dancing on Ice. The 42-year-old and her skating partner, Lukasz Rozycki, became the first couple to leave the 2021 series on Sunday night, following a skate-off against Lady Leshurr and Brendyn Hatfield.

MORE: Dancing on Ice stars' homes unveiled: Rebekah Vardy, Denise van Outen, Jason Donovan, more

Myleene has since taken to social media with two videos. The first shows the star speaking to hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield immediately after being voted off by judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Myleene Klass reveals progress in behind-the-scenes Dancing on Ice video

"I couldn't have done it without Lukasz and my family and my friends," she says. "I had never skated before, I've got a skill that I learned in lockdown, who would have thought it?"

MORE: 17 celeb couples who found love on reality TV

The second clip is a montage showing Myleene's progress on the ice, which she captioned: "And it went like…"

Her fellow DOI competitor Denise van Outen was among those to comment on Myleene's post, writing: "I'm gutted" along with a love heart, and Jason Donovan told the star, "You did great!" Amanda Holden, meanwhile, wrote: "Proud of you."

MORE: Dancing on Ice star Jason Donovan shares very rare photos of wife on 20th anniversary

Fans were also quick to reach out. "You were amazing and really element! Sorry to see you go," one commented, while a second remarked, "You were robbed Myleene." A third wrote: "You looked fantastic. The one thing I would change about the show is elimination on the first week xx."

Viewers weren’t the only ones surprised by Myleene's exit. The news no doubt came as a shock to host Holly, who had tipped Myleene to win the series.

The This Morning star chatted to HELLO! and other publications in a webinar ahead of the show's launch, as she and Phillip discussed potential champions with judges Jayne and Christopher.

MORE: Dancing on Ice's Colin Jackson turned down chance for same-sex partner – here's why

She said: "I think I’m going to go Myleene... I think she's got musicality because obviously, she's a musician. She's a performer anyway. And I just, I don't know. I think she's going to fall in love with it… That’s my little insider tip!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.