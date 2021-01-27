Bindi Irwin shares surprising pregnancy detail about her "little baby wildlife warrior" Bindi's family adds that dad Steve Irwin's presence was felt at her wedding too

Bindi Irwin opened up about how her pregnancy is coming along and how she and her baby are doing now that she is around her third trimester.

In a very sweet appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Bindi alongside her husband Chandler Powell, her mother Terri and her brother Robert Irwin shared family updates.

"Our little baby wildlife warrior will be here in just a few months and we are so, so happy. She is now the size of a platypus, I feel weird comparing her to fruits and vegetables, so we are comparing her to animals, and she is very cute," Bindi explained to Kelly.

"She is busy, she never sleeps, she kicks all the time. I think we are going to have our hands full," Bindi added.

Chandler, her husband whom she married in 2020 excitedly chimed in: "We now see feet and hands coming through Bindi's belly, and it is the coolest thing."

Bindi Irwin is in her third trimester - here with husband Chandler Powell

During the appearance, the family also opened up about Bindi's wedding at the start of the pandemic in late March of 2020.

"We got married and our honeymoon was taking care of 1200 animals with no guests coming in" Chandler explained. "And you always plan your wedding with lots of guests and it was just us and the animals!"

Bindi added and continued "It was really, really special and we are so happy to be husband and wife while taking on this wild 2020 and 2021."

Her brother Robert opened up about the emotional moment he walked Bindi down the aisle.

"It was amazing it was one of the most incredible moments of my entire life. I felt so honored when Bindi first asked me to walk her down the aisle and when everything was coming down to the wire it was really really hard because there was no guests but everything came together beautifully."

"For me it was really really hard not getting emotional. It was such a happy day but I couldn't help but think how I wished that dad [Steve Irwin] could have been there, because it was his job to walk her down the aisle but I felt very honored to be there on his behalf.

The beautiful couple wed in March of 2020

"But we definitely felt him on the day. It was incredibly emotional but so special," Robert concluded.

The family also teased that Crikey! It's the Irwins will feature lots of special wedding and pregnancy updates when it starts airing again in February.

