Reese Witherspoon asks for help from one special guy to keep her warm The Legally Blonde actress adorably made her public plea for help

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram with a request to one very special gentleman.

This week when a snowfall hit, the Legally Blonde actress shared an adorable photo of herself all bundled up with a cute knit hat on - but one thing was missing.

Reese captioned the photo: "Could really use Bernie’s mittens right about now".

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders took the Internet by storm last week when a shot of his casual slumped self at President Joe Biden's inauguration went viral. In the snap, Bernie is seated on a folding chair on the inaugural dais, and he is sporting the most low key winter coat imaginable, khakis, a surgical mask and most notably, hand crocheted mittens.

The photo went absolutely viral, showing up in every corner of the web.

Reese Witherspoon sent an SOS to the internet for help in aquiring some Bernie Sanders mittens

The quintessential social-distanced snap was so popular that when Bernie caught wind of the memes, he capitalized on the trend for charity, and started selling custom sweatshirts emblazoned with the viral photo through his online campaign store for $45 a pop. All proceeds benefited Meals on Wheels in Vermont.

It proved to be a genius move, given how quickly the sweatshirts sold out. And now, many are looking for ways to emulate the look, searching for Bernie-esque mittens to do just that.

So, where exactly did he get the mittens from? In true Bernie fashion, he didn’t buy them from a department store. A Vermont school teacher actually knitted the mittens for him.

As for where you can find a pair similar to Bernie’s mittens for way less, dupes are selling out too.

Reese and daughter Ava

Muk Luk’s Fairsile mittens which have a pattern and color similar to the ones Bernie wore are sold out on Muk Luks’ site, Amazon and everywhere else.

We did find a similar pair on Etsy. Don’t wait on these though, the Bernie mitten appears to be the new ‘it’ mitten for winter.

