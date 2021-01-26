Today's Sheinelle Jones embraces grey hair in incredible photo – and fans react The 3rd Hour of Today show star lives in New York with husband Uche Ojeh and their children

Today show host Sheinelle Jones has delighted fans with an incredibly honest photo on Instagram – and she looks fabulous.

The TV presenter shared a selfie of herself behind-the-scenes in the news studio, dressed in a stylish black polo neck teamed with a statement necklace and co-ordinating earrings.

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb's wedding news - everything we know from date to location

What's more, Sheinelle drew attention to her grey roots, and her followers had a lot to say.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sheinelle Jones and the 3rd Hour stars learn how to dance with Stomp

"Those aren't greys, they are wisdom highlights. Well earned. Flaunt it because they look good on you," one wrote, while another remarked: "You look gorgeous." A third added: "Older and wiser." A fourth commented: "Ageing gracefully!"

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb makes difficult parenting confession

READ: Today's Al Roker's wife gives update following star's cancer battle

The mother-of-three's fans were also full of compliments about another change to her appearance – her glasses.

Today's Sheinelle Jones stunned fans as she embraced her gorgeous grey hairs

Sheinelle had referenced them in the photo, writing: "Prepping for later, my 'night time readers have become my morning readers! Haha – I only used to need them at night. Might as well embrace it. (A few greys too)."

"You look awesome in your glasses," one follower wrote in response, while another added: "I love your glasses, so sophisticated."

MORE: Hoda Kotb makes major decision about wedding to Joel Shiffman

READ: Al Roker shares sad news about daughter in emotional post

The TV star brightens up our screens on the 3rd Hour of the Today show each week, alongside Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer.

The 3rd Hour host is incredibly glamorous

As well as balancing a busy job at the NBC studios, Sheinelle is a doting mum to three young children, who she shares with husband Uche Ojeh.

The couple are proud parents to son Kayin, 11, and Uche, eight, as well as daughter Clara, eight.

MORE: Al Roker's home is a better take on the Hamptons - see inside

The star recently opened up about her life at home and revealed that she is still hoping to learn the art of organising.

"I wish I were a whiz at mastering my kids’ schedules…. along with my own: nightly meal planning, grocery shopping, laundry, all of that stuff. But I stink," she told Parents.

Sheinelle with her husband and their three children

"If a fairy godmother could grant me one duty that I’d never have to do again, it’d be folding clothes. And doing dishes." Still, she said, it makes no difference to her kids.

"My kids are happy, and so am I," she continued, adding, that their favourite family activity is "cranking up music and just having a ball."

"I’m pretty fun and spontaneous and I genuinely have a good time with my kids," Sheinelle continued.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.