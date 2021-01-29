Heather Graham celebrates 51st birthday in daring plunging dress as fans react The Hangover star looks incredible

Heather Graham celebrated her 51st birthday on Friday – and her age-defying appearance left her fans speechless.

The Hangover actress certainly dressed for the occasion, wearing a figure-flattering, black floral dress with a plunging neckline.

MORE: Mary J Blige stuns in a bikini to celebrate 50th birthday

Sitting on a stool displaying her toned legs, Heather certainly looked sensational, and many of her fans were in agreement.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrities who made headlines in 2020

"Happy Birthday!!!! Hope I look as good as you at.... ssshhh. You are very gorgeous and love all you do," one fan gushed. Another posted: "Happy birthday to the most gorgeous and stunning lady!" A third added: "Well happy birthday indeed! 25 I take it?"

Heather kicked off her birthday celebrations with friends earlier this week, but her Instagram snapshots caused quite the stir.

The Austin Powers actress was sporting the same revealing frock but was surrounded by nine of her closest friends. She captioned it: "It's my birthday January 29th so I celebrated with some amigos."

READ: 6 ways COVID-19 will change travel in 2021

MORE: 11 virtual things to do at home to entertain you during lockdown 3.0

Heather looked incredible for her birthday celebrations

While plenty of her followers rushed to wish her well and tell her how "gorgeous" she looked, there were many who were upset at the lack of masks and social distancing, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Uh…is this old? I know y’all aren’t having a party right NOW," wrote one, while a second said: "In California?!!!! What global pandemic….boooo," and a third commented: "Happy birthday, but please, please wear a mask."

Heather caused upset with her birthday photos

Heather didn't reveal where she was with her loved ones, but over the last few months, the Los Angeles native has shared some photos down on the Californian coast, in a series of chic swimwear.

The star put her bikini body on display with ease and her fans were left very impressed and convinced she couldn’t possibly be turning 51. "You're 25, right?" wrote one, while another added: "You're still rocking a perfect bikini body!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.