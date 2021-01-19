Elizabeth Hurley's plunging selfie has fans urging her to do this! The star is proud of her physique

Elizabeth Hurley has sass, sophistication and knows exactly how to take the perfect sultry selfie, and that’s why her fans are desperate for her to do this!

The star, 55, shared an unbelievably gorgeous snapshot of herself on Instagram in a low-cut, sequined, top which left her followers not just blown away, but adamant she should be a Bond Girl!

In the photo, Elizabeth oozed glamour, and wouldn't have looked out of place alongside 007.

Her fans flooded her with compliments and marvelled at her youthful complexion. One follower then sparked a reaction from others when they wrote: "Someone cast this woman in a Bond Film, ASAP."

This prompted others who agreed: "How she has not been in a Bond film yet is beyond me. She would be the ultimate bond girl," and another said: "Yes. Love it," and added a martini glass emoji.

But others got their wires crossed when they insisted she'd already won over James Bond's heart.

Elizabeth's fans want her to be a Bond Girl

"She was a Bond Girl and if you were a real Elizabeth Hurley fan you would know that," wrote one, before another follower corrected the statement. "She was in a Bond spoof film," they said, referring to her role as Vanessa Kengsington in the Austin Powers movie franchise.

The Royals actress has spent the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic at her estate in the UK where she has been growing her own food and vegetables, which she insists helps keep her looking and feeling her best.

Elizabeth starred in James Bond spoof movie Austin Powers

"I like simple, natural, easy food. I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she told The Cut. "When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.

While she exercises and eats right, Elizabeth also insists confidence is key.

Elizabeth says confidence is key

"When I was younger I was much more self-conscious than I am now, which doesn’t make sense because in retrospect I had a better body 30 years ago," she told People.

Elizabeth shared a secret with Healthy Living magazine: "The kinder and nicer you are to yourself and those around you will make you glow from within no matter what birthday you hit."

Wise words.

