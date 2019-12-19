Sharon Osbourne is no stranger to plastic surgery, and has spoken candidly in the past about the procedures she has undergone. This week, the 67-year-old star showed off the results of her fourth facelift – but admitted she had been left in such pain that she had begged daughter Kelly Osbourne to help her. Appearing on Loose Women this week, told the panel: "Kelly told me that when I came out from the operating theatre, that I was going, 'Help me, help me' because it was so bloody painful." She further revealed that immediately after the procedure, her top lip was curled up – much to husband Ozzy Osbourne's amusement. "I had two weeks of looking like Elvis!" she admitted. "Ozzy's going, 'Is that what you wanted?' I was like, 'I don't want to look like that, no!'"

During her time on the show, Sharon also opened up about her festive plans – and shocked fans by revealing she wouldn’t be spending Christmas with Ozzy for the first time in 40 years. Ozzy, 71, was meant to be flying over to the UK to be with Sharon while she appears in Nativity! The Musical. But the rock star recently injured his spine in a fall, and doctors have told him he can’t travel. Instead, Sharon will spend the day with the couple’s daughter Kelly, 35, while Ozzy will stay in the US with son Jack, 34, and Jack's daughters, Pearl, seven, Andy, four, and one-year-old Minnie.

"He's not going to come, he's going to stay home with Jack and the grandkids and I'm here with Kelly," Sharon told the panellists. "It's the first time – this will be our 40th Christmas – that we're not together. It's going to be different. Kelly and I are going out for our Christmas lunch."