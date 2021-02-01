Julianne Hough's age-defying mother looks amazing in snakeprint swimsuit

We can see where Julianne Hough gets her incredible looks from. The Dancing with the Stars alum enjoyed a mother-daughter outing with her mum Marriann, where the pair enjoyed a dip in an outdoor pool and a soak in the sauna.

Julianne shared some fun videos from the day out, rightfully calling her mum "stunning" in one of her posts. "My mother is just STUNNING," she wrote across a video of Marriann rocking a snakeprint swimsuit as she enjoyed the view.

Her age-defying mother also braved the "freezing" temperatures with Julianne as they held hands and jumped into the pool together. The professional dancer herself looked amazing as usual, showcasing her athletic figure in a pink crochet bikini top and floral briefs.

WATCH: Julianne Hough and her lookalike mum show off their incredible figures

"What did we just do mum?" Julianne asked in one clip. "Jumped in the pool!" Marriann enthusiastically replied. "It was so cold, it was freezing," Julianne began to sing.

Another clip – which was filmed by Julianne's brother Derek, also a pro dancer and former Dancing with the Stars cast member – showed the mother-daughter duo coming up for air after their jump. "Breathe, breathe," Julianne told her mum as they struggled with the cold water. "I feel alive," Marriann said, before making her way into the hot tub.

Marriann looked stunning indeed

The TV star is incredibly close to her mum and last year surprised her with the most unbelievable Mother's Day gift – a brand new house! Julianne, 32, also has a sweet bond with her brother Derek, 35.

The siblings were sent to live together in London in the nineties, when their parents were going through a divorce. Julianne and Derek lived with professional dancers, Corky and Shirley Ballas, who taught them dance and also tutored them alongside their own son Mark.

The mother-daughter pair enjoyed a bonding day out together

One of the Houghs' dances went viral in 2017 when they performed an emotional routine to Unsteady. Julianne and Derek wanted to express the pain of watching their family fall apart when their parents were separating; Julianne was nine at the time while her brother was 12.

Writing in her blog, Julianne revealed: "It was an opportunity for us to tell our story while expressing our deepest emotions, the ones we've protected the longest and the most. Many of you might be able to relate to our dance which represented some of the tougher times my family went through when I was growing up."

