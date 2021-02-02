Courteney Cox looks unrecognisable in video revealing incredible transformation She surprised fans with her appearance

Courteney Cox left fans doing a double-take on Tuesday when she shared a video showcasing an unexpected transformation.

The Friends actress, 56, ditched her usually glamorous appearance and had a virtual makeover for an epic Instagram post - and we can't stop watching it.

Courteney transformed herself into a man, complete with facial hair, just so she could send her friend Isla Fisher - who was also made-over as a male in the clip - a happy birthday message.

WATCH: Courteney Cox looked nothing like herself after an unexpected makeover with Isla Fisher

The star was dressed in a pretty top and jewellery as she asked the barman for a pint of beer.

"Happy birthday over there @islafisher," she captioned it. "I certainly miss our lunches and you."

Courteney’s fans loved her sense of humour and immediately began commenting on the post.

Courteney and Isla have been friends for years

"You two are the best," wrote one, while another added: "Your funny videos are back! Amazing," and a third said: "You two have me crying with laughter."

Courteney may not be able to be with the Wedding Crasher's star, but she was recently reunited with her fiancé, Johnny McDaid, after nine months apart.

In December, the couple reunited in person after several living away from one another due to travel restrictions amid COVID-19. Johnny was in his native Ireland, while Courteney remained in the US.

Courteney and Johnny were recently reunited

It was in October, Courteney revealed she still hadn't seen the Snow Patrol star. "Let's say it's been 150 days, I've cooked 145 of them," she said. "And I haven't seen John in that many days.

"He left the next day after the whole country shut down - or at least [when] California did. I think maybe New York was before us."

Courteney hasn’t been completely by herself in California however, and has been lucky enough to have several friends move into her Malibu mansion, where she lives with her 16-year-old daughter, Coco.

