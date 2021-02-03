John Legend mourns death of his 'twin' grandmother just days after her birthday The star paid tribute to Marjorie on Instagram

John Legend is mourning the death of her grandmother Marjorie, who passed away on Tuesday morning just days after her 91st birthday.

The singer shared several photos of himself posing alongside his grandmother and paid her a moving tribute. "My beautiful grandmother, Marjorie Maxine Stephens, left this world early this morning, just a few days after her 91st birthday. We are so grateful for the life she lived, for the love she shared with her many children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and beyond," he began.

The father-of-two went on to reveal she was the "most caring and conscientious grandmother you could imagine".

He added: "She still sent us all birthday cards with cash until her final days. She hosted our yearly Christmas celebrations until we literally couldn't fit in her little pink house on Heard Avenue in Springfield, Ohio. She was active and full of curiosity and energy until her final days. She always had a story to tell and words of encouragement and love. She supported us and rooted for us unconditionally. I'm so glad she got to see the fruits of all she gave us."

He continued: "She got to travel the world with us, went to my first Grammys. She got to experience the successes of all her offspring. We are the family we are, the individuals we are because of the love she poured into us. We are sad to lose her but most of all so appreciative of the full, blessed life she lived. May she Rest In Peace after running a great race."

John Legend with his grandmother

Chrissy Teigen's husband was inundated with messages of condolences, with many noticing how much he and Marjorie looked alike.

"You look like twins! May the force be with her," Chelsea Handler wrote, whilst musician Tamara Jade added: " Whew Chile that is your TWIN!!!!"

"So beautiful!!! Blessings brother!!" wrote Alicia Keys.