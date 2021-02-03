Robin Roberts receives heartwarming welcome after challenging start to day The Good Morning America star has so many lovely fans!

Robin Roberts is a much-loved TV star and the Good Morning America host has a mass of loyal fans.

The journalist always has time for everyone and was overjoyed to discover a sweet surprise from some GMA viewers at the start of the week, following a challenging start to the day.

Robin, like everyone else in New York, had a difficult commute due to the snowstorm, but was delighted to see that 'I love Robin' had been written in the snow by two "knights in shining armour".

VIDEO: Robin Roberts delivers bad news live on air

In footage shared on Instagram, Robin addressed the two men who had paid tribute to her, calling them: "My knights in shining armour."

She added: "Look what they had for me when I arrived. How blessed am I?"

Robin Roberts received a sweet surprise in the snow

In the caption, which was posted on 1 February, Robin wrote: "Lovely surprise waiting for me when I arrived at work this wintry morn. Hoping everyone stays safe as we start a new week & new month which means…"

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "Sometimes it's the little things that make you smile," while another wrote: "How blessed are we to have you? Meeting you is on my bucket list."

A third added: "Super sweet. A testament to the woman you are to everyone! Your parents are proud and smiling down on you."

Robin has been keeping everyone's spirits up on Good Morning America during the pandemic.

Robin with co-star Michael Strahan

The star co-hosted the show from her home in Connecticut until September, and while there gave fans an insight into her life with partner Amber Laign and their rescue dog Lukas.

Robin hosted the show from her basement, and joked that it was an easy commute for her, as she simply had to walk down the stairs from her bedroom.

The star enjoyed spending quality time with Amber and Lukas, while at home, and admitted to feeling apprehensive when she prepared to return to the studios in New York in September.

The GMA star with partner Amber Laign

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "Wanted to let you know that I’m leaving our home studio and Monday morning I’ll be back in the @goodmorningamerica studio.

"Going to do my best to continue the morning message from there though I know it won’t be quite the same without these two by my side!

"While I’m looking forward to being with my wonderful colleagues again, I’m also a bit apprehensive which I understand many have felt in returning to the workplace."

