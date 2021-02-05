Robin Roberts' before-and-after photos show off her toned physique - and fans are stunned The star recently turned 60

Robin Roberts knows how to make a statement and she did just that on Friday with the best before-and-after photos.

The Good Morning America, 60, host blew fans away with two pictures which she shared on Instagram - and the first certainly captured their attention.

MORE: Take a look inside the GMA hosts' homes

In the side-by-side images, Robin was walking down the catwalk in a red hot dress in one, and standing in her kitchen in a bathrobe in the other.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Robin Roberts delivers bad news live on air

The 'How it started and how it's going' post was adored by her followers who rushed to tell her just how amazing she looked in the dress, and how down-to-earth she was in the second.

But it was her insanely toned arms which caught many of her fans’ attention as they commented: "Arms are on point," and "looking fabulous. Those arms!"

Robin accompanied the photos with a caption which explained the reason behind her much-loved post.

MORE: Robin Roberts makes heartbreaking plea to fans in post about family

SEE: Robin Roberts and partner Amber reveal unseen room in stunning home

Robin Roberts was poking fun at herself with her then and now photos

"Fond memories taking part in the @GoRedforWomen #RedDressCollection but spending more days now dressed like this!" she wrote. "In my red robe this #WearRedDay. Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women – be aware. Know your numbers. Share the message. #OurHearts."

Robin's fans thanked her for raising awareness and said: "Thanks for your support. You are amazing inside and out," and "a true legend" with many mirroring the sentiment.

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts inundated with support as she reflects on 'challenging year'

Robin with her longtime partner Amber Laing

The TV star recently revealed that after a difficult start to the day - due to a tricky commute caused by the New York snowstorms - she had discovered the sweetest surprise from some of her viewers.

She was delighted to see that 'I love Robin' had been written in the snow by two "knights in shining armour" and she took a photo of it to share on Instagram too.

"Lovely surprise waiting for me when I arrived at work this wintry morn. Hoping everyone stays safe as we start a new week & new month."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.