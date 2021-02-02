Goldie Hawn and granddaughter Rani have the most adorable sing-along - fans react Rani is Kate Hudson's youngest daughter and Goldie's youngest granddaughter

Goldie Hawn found herself in the very best company - with her daughter Kate Hudson and her granddaughter Rani, as the intergenerational trio headed out for a sunny stroll.

The three ladies were enjoying the warm weather, but the company they provided each other was even better - and Goldie and Rani held a very sweet sing-along for their walk.

In video that Kate posted to Instagram, Goldie is walking along with her granddaughter Rani in the carrier. Goldie and Rani are signing "5-0-9, 5-0-9" and Rani is just giggling away, while grandma Goldie, whose sweet nickname is Gogo, is giggling as well.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn has epic sign-along with grandaui

At the very end of the video, Rani gives this adorable little look towards mom Kate who is capturing the sweet family moment. She captioned the clip: "Strong Gogo with 30lbs of love on her back."

No word on what 5-0-9 is but it doesn't matter, as fans were enjoying the adorable family interactions.

One wrote: "Your mom's laugh is the cutest! This is so sweet," while another added, "Miss Goldie's laugh is always gold."

Rani is Kate Hudson's youngest daughter

Goldie is always grandma goals and is ever the doting grandmother to six grandchildren; Goldie and Kurt Russell are grandparents to Kate's three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani, and son Oliver's three children, Wilder, Bhodi and Rio.

What's more, Goldie was present at all of their births. The actress loves nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness.

"I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have six grandchildren

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

Goldie and Kurt are awaiting the addition of their seventh grandchild. Their son, Wyatt Russell's wife Meredith Hagner, is expecting her first child.

