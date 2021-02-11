Elizabeth Hurley's new snow selfie shocks her fans for a surprising reason The 55-year-old was inundated with comments

Elizabeth Hurley has been causing quite a stir on Instagram during lockdown – and her latest photo once again got fans talking, albeit for a surprising reason.

The 55-year-old shared a stunning snapshot showing her posing in her snowy garden looking particularly glamorous in a slinky green sequined dress, complete with a waist-cinching belt and a thigh-high slit.

Her followers were quick to comment, with a number expressing surprise to see Elizabeth dressed in something other than a bikini! "You've got clothes on?!" one joked, with a second adding: "What, no bikini holiday snap?"

In recent weeks, Elizabeth has been sharing a number of swimwear snapshots and even embarked on a 10-day 'pretend vacation' which saw her sharing throwback bikini photos from previous vacations.

Elizabeth looked beautiful in her green sequinned dress

In her final 'holiday' photo, shared on Monday, Elizabeth wrote: "Alas, my #pretendvacation is drawing to a close; time to return to the mud & fog of my beloved Herefordshire. Fingers crossed it will snow so it'll be bikini time again… Just enough time to squeeze in a glass of ice cold champagne before I pack #stayhome #livingthroughmycameraroll."

In reality, Elizabeth and her 18-year-old son, Damian, have been isolating at the family's country home in Hertfordshire, along with a group of family and friends, who they formed a bubble with at the beginning of the pandemic in March last year.

The model with her lookalike son, Damian

The swimwear model likened their experience to The Waltons in an interview with HELLO! back in April, and detailed their days together, which included cooking, sharing out the household chores and limiting screen time, so that they didn't "turn into couch potatoes".

"There are nine of us," she revealed at the time. "I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

