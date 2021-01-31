Elizabeth Hurley dances on the beach at sunset – and fans have a lot to say The Elizabeth Hurley beach model is dreaming of another vacation

Elizabeth Hurley is used to jetting off to exotic locations as part of her job as a swimwear model, but everything has changed for the star during the current lockdown in the UK.

While The Royals actress is enjoying spending quality time at home with her son Damian and lockdown bubble, she is missing her old life a lot.

For the next week, Elizabeth is planning on sharing a different throwback post of herself on the beach, and her latest one didn't disappoint.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday evening, the mother-of-one posted a video of herself dancing on the white sand on a beach in the Maldives.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley dances on the beach in stylish bikini

In the footage, Elizabeth looked stylish dressed in a nude bikini and leopard print kaftan, which she accessorised with oversized sunglasses.

Fans were quick to comment on the footage, with one writing: "You look amazing," while another wrote: "You look incredible." A third added: "You are so beautiful."

Elizabeth Hurley dancing on the beach in the Maldives before the pandemic

The actress has been sharing several throwback pictures days after Piers Morgan called her barely-there, snowy snapshot, "creepy," when he assumed it had been taken by her 18-year-old son, Damian.

Elizabeth set him straight with an Instagram post when she informed him that her risqué photo was actually taken by her 80-year-old mother.

She's spent most of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in a bubble at her English estate with some of her friends and family, including her mum and son.

The Royals actress founded her swimwear range in 2005

The star established her swimwear range in 2005, and caters to women, as well as young girls aged up to 13. “I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” the star states on her official website.

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

Elizabeth returned home to the UK just before Christmas

What's more, Elizabeth's model genes have been inherited by her son, who has also followed in his mum's footsteps as a model.

While Elizabeth was away in Riga on her swimwear campaign prior to the latest lockdown, Damian remained in the UK so that he could concentrate on his work.

