Jennifer Garner’s show-stopping quarantine video is sure to go viral The Adam Project actress kept herself entertained…

Jennifer Garner has dazzled her fans after sharing an incredible video of her time in quarantine ahead of shooting for her upcoming film, The Adam Project.

The Alias star posted the clip to Instagram on Thursday – and it's seriously impressive!

MORE: Jennifer Garner dons sky high heels while standing on roof for announcement

With Adele's Hello playing in the background, Jennifer and her friend stand in front of a roaring fire as they perform almost circus-like skills with an exercise ball.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner performs circus-style routine with no hands!

Barely touching the ball with their hands, they use their bodies to keep it afloat and move it from one position to another, starting at their chests before it makes its way down to their waists.

At one point, Jennifer even manages to move the ball to the back of her neck and down her back as her pal jumps over it – with neither of them touching it with their hands!

RELATED: Jennifer Garner shares rare photo of lookalike sisters – wow

MORE: Jennifer Garner just shared a bikini video she swore she would never post

Jennifer's video is sure to go viral

Captioning the clip, Jennifer wrote: "Quarantine for #TheAdamProject: day 3 of 14. One like = one prayer for @mogrosser."

Needless to say, her fans were astounded by the show-stopping video, with one questioning: "Ok you two! How did you guys do this!?" A second joked: "Cirque du Soleil called. They want their ball back."

A third added: "Bravo! You two are amazing!" A fourth said: "OMG you two are too cute!"

Jennifer's video comes after she shared the trailer for her new film Yes Day – and in it, the A-lister is sporting a gorgeous bob!

Jennifer sports a gorgeous bob in new movie Yes Day

The famous mum looks fabulous rocking a new shorter do, and we wouldn't be surprised if Jennifer decided to make the look permanent.

Alongside the trailer, the 48-year-old wrote: "YES DAY trailer debut! My middle daughter was fascinated by the idea of a day filled with “Yes!” Yes to ice cream for breakfast, a picnic, staying up late. Yes to skipping chores, torturing mom, s’mores and flashlight tag in the dark.

"The inspiration - Yes Day, the beloved book by @akrfoundation and @tlichtenheld. The end result— a beloved family tradition—AND—the happiest, most snuggly, curl up on the couch with your family movie—ever—coming to you on @netflixfilm, March 12th. Introducing: YES DAY!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.