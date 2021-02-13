Kate Hudson shows off fabulous figure in jaw-dropping sunbathing snap The Almost Famous actress is a mother of three

Kate Hudson has left fans speechless with her incredibly toned legs in a new sunbathing snap.

The Almost Famous actress, 41, looked fabulous as she lounged in an open blue shirt with an eye-catching multi-coloured bra and shorts.

"Just casually dreaming for the long weekend…" the mother-of-three captioned the shot, which featured a cactus and tin caravan in the background.

Fans were blown away by the post, with many posting a multitude of heart and fire emojis all over the comments section.

Many fans called the Fabletics founder "gorgeous" while another admired: "And looking like a dream."

Another commenter simply stated: "You look stunning in your picture, Kate."

One fan was full of high praise for the actress, saying: "Wow, such a Queen of a woman… your husband is so lucky!"

Kate works hard to maintain her fabulous figure, telling Self magazine that she's constantly changing the fitness routines she follows.

"I change my look. I change my mind," she explained. "I really switch it up. I'll do Tracey Anderson, I'll do Body by Simone, I do everything."

Kate's famous mother is actress Goldie Hawn

Kate was recently nominated for Best Actress at the upcoming Golden Globes awards, and her brother, Oliver Hudson, shared a hilarious 'crying' reaction video.

The father-of-three pretended to be emotional in an impressive video lamenting the fact that his younger sister and sister-in-law were nominated, while he was passed over.

The pair's mother, Goldie Hawn, had the best reaction to the video, writing: "Oliver, Olivier!!! I can't stop lol. Omg."

She also paid tribute to her daughter's nomination, gushing: "Jumping for joy for our Katie girl! Congratulations daughter on your Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress! So well deserved! I love you deeply @katehudson."

