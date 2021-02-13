In a hilarious exchange shared on Instagram, Stacey Solomon's fiancé Joe Swash has revealed why he'll be upset if Stacey does turn out to be The Sausage on The Masked Singer.

Speaking about her long-rumoured appearance on the show, Joe – who could be seen painting shelves behind the Loose Women star – explained: "If you're The Sausage tonight, not only will I have the hump, but my mum, my pals. They could have all put bets on you."

Stacey then jumped in, saying: "Oh Joe, come on."

But the famous dad continued: "I'm just saying. I'll be very [inaudible] if you haven’t told me. At least then I know that we can keep things from each other. Then I can start picking what I tell and what I don’t tell you. Do you know what I mean?"

Stacey then quipped: "I would never not tell you anything," to which Joe cheekily replied: "Yeah well we'll find out tonight."

The hilarious exchange took place on Instagram

Rumours have been rife over the last few weeks that the mother-of-three is the celebrity behind The Sausage costume, and came to a head last night when Stacey revealed that she and Joe have welcomed an adorable little sausage dog puppy in their family, with many thinking that the sweet pooch – who is yet to be named – is a nod to her being a Masked Singer contestant.

Sharing the news of the Solomon-Swash clan's new arrival on Instagram, 31-year-old Stacey wrote: "Welcome to our family little one. Another little boy for us all to love. And we love you so very much. Sometimes things just happen for a reason and souls come into our lives just when they're meant to."

She added: "We still haven't worked out what your name is yet but we know you'll let us know. We love you puppy."

