Stacey Solomon melts hearts with adorable new family member She shared the news with the most adorable photo

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have a new addition to their family - and he couldn't be cuter! The mum-of-three revealed on Friday night that the family have welcomed "another little boy" in the form of an adorable chocolate dachshund.

Sharing a gorgeous snap of youngest son Rex cuddling the pup, Stacey wrote: "Welcome to our family little one. Another little boy for us all to love. And we love you so very much. Sometimes things just happen for a reason and souls come into our lives just when they're meant to."

She added: "We still haven't worked out what your name is yet but we know you'll let us know. We love you puppy."

Stacey's followers couldn't help but gush over the pint-sized puppy, with one writing: "I can't cope with the cuteness". Close pal and fellow cleaning fanatic, Sophie Hinchliffe aka Mrs Hinch also commented on the post. "Such a little Handsomes! Absolutely beautiful! Cuteness overload!!" she wrote.

Stacey opened up more about the new arrival on Instagram Stories, where she revealed that she came to adopt the pup after his unforeseen circumstances meant his original family could not have him.

Stacey melted hearts with the adorable photo

"It was not a decision we took lightly… I haven't had another dog since I got Theo ten years ago so we have spent the last few weeks getting to know him," she said, adding: "And he has settled in so well. He is so loved."

The Loose Women star recently revealed that she and fiance Joe plan on walking down the aisle this summer, following their romantic Christmas Eve engagement. In response to a fan asking when they plan to tie the knot, Stacey shared: We are hoping to get married end of summer. We know we won't be allowed many people but still unclear on exactly how many.

"We will most likely need to have a table for every household but again, not clear with vaccine progress etc..."

She later went on to explain that due to COVID, it might not even happen after all. "It may all be stopped like so many people's days have been over the last year. Bit planning and making bits makes me happy and trying to think positively about the future is always nice," she confessed.

