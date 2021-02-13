Gwen Stefani wows in pretty pink dress as she teases exciting news The singer is engaged to country music star Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is looking perfect in pink as she poses for the cover of Wonderland's spring issue.

MORE: Gwen Stefani makes surprising revelation about Blake Shelton relationship

The What You Waiting For? singer also teased further things to come in the hashtags of an Instagram post.

The cover sees the talented singer pulling up part of her pink frilly dress to show some fishnet stockings, while posing in front of a tan-coloured vintage car in a smoky alley.

Loading the player...

Watch: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's hilarious Super Bowl ad

Captioning her post, Gwen wrote: "Nice to chat with u @Wonderland!! Thanks for indulging me!!" And she added an intriguing hashtag, using: "New things coming."

Gwen's post drove fans wild, with singer Mae Muller passionately writing that she was "OBSESSED" while another poster called the snap "SO ICONIC!"

Another enthusiastic fan posted: "WOW, THE SERVE OMG!" and using the fire emoji, another called the Hollaback Girl singer "literally a goddess." Focusing on the dress, one fan said the singer looked like a "gorgeous cupcake."

MORE: Here are the best reactions to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Super Bowl ad

MORE: Gwen Stefani stuns fans with shocking transformation

Gwen Stefani was looking pretty in pink

But one eagle-eyed commenter was fascinated with the post's hashtags, saying that 'new things coming' was their "new fave hashtag ever, omg."

Gwen released Let Me Reintroduce Myself at the end of last year

Gwen turns 52 later this year, and The Voice judge admitted that she has some insecurities as she grows older, worrying about what people will think about her releasing new music. The singer released Let Me Reintroduce Myself last year, and while creating the song she feared some people may view her as a relic.

"At the beginning of this process, I felt like I had to make excuses for why I wanted to make new music," she told EW. "I felt like people were going to judge me and be like, 'Well you're like super old. Why would you even want to?'

"This is just how my brain works. Anyone would, you know what I mean? Everybody has their own fears and insecurities."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.