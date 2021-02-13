Gemma Atkinson's daughter speaks Spanish in adorable new video The Strictly star is teaching her well!

Gemma Atkinson proved her and Gorka Marquez's daughter Mia's Spanish skills are coming along nicely!

The 36-year-old took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of little Mia – who was born in July 2019 – sitting in her high chair as she tucks into a delicious dinner of what appears to be chopped up avocado, slices of pitta bread and some mashed potatoes for good measure.

Doting dad Gorka can be heard asking the tot: "Is it nice?" to which the little girl mumbles something, before saying: "Si."

Clearly proud of his daughter's budding bilingual ways, the Strictly Come Dancing star replied: "Si?"

Gemma and Gorka's sweet video comes a day after the famous mum was forced to defend herself after her social media followers criticised her parenting skills.

Sharing another clip on Instagram, the former soap star and her daughter could be seen messing around in her and Gorka's home gym.

Gemma could be seen lifting weights as Mia – who is holding a small, plastic weight – attempts to join in.

After sharing the footage, Gemma took to Instagram to reveal that people had been sharing negative comments, but was quick to put them in their place.

"I got grief because she's too young to lift weights apparently. It's bad for her bones. This is a dog toy. A squeaky dog toy. Mia's cup's heavier. Chill," the mother-of-one told the camera.

Earlier in the week, Gemma proved she was one of the niftiest mums out there when she showed off her clever new baby gadget which can hold all of Mia's snacks!

Perfect for carrying around endless snacks for Mia, Gemma showed off her Itsy Finger Feeder.

