Catherine Zeta-Jones looks beautiful in fresh-faced morning selfie

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared the most beautiful photo on Instagram on Tuesday – and her camera skills are on point!

The Chicago actress looked amazing in the black and white snap, displaying her radiant complexion as the sun beamed behind her.

Catherine expertly captured the image as the sun's rays highlighted half of her face, simply captioning the snap: "Good morning".

Plenty of her fans were quick to comment on the exquisite photo, with one writing: "Gorgeous!" Another said: "Is that an angel?" A third wrote: "Beautiful pic. Sublime beauty."

Last week, the A-list actress shared a peek into the incredible, sprawling garden of her New York home that she shares with husband Michael Douglas.

Catherine looked radiant in her morning photo

Taking to Instagram to mark the start of a brand new year, the Oscar-winning actress could be seen lounging on a gorgeous patio in her outdoor space.

Lying across a plush white outdoor sofa plumped with gingham cushions, the famous mum was decked out in a chic patterned skirt and matching heels which she paired with a black top.

Behind Catherine, the enormous, luscious green grounds of her home could be seen. "Taking a moment to thank you all for your amazing support of my @casazetajones launches this year. I love you all and am so excited for what else is to come for Casa Zeta!! And to my Casa team. I couldn’t do it without all of you!" the 51-year-old wrote.

Catherine looked stunning posing in her garden - scroll to see

Catherine lives in Westchester County, New York, in a £3.64million ($4.5million) property she bought with Michael in 2019. The couple made the decision to downsize from their former £16million mansion nearby, but their new home still has lots to offer Catherine, Michael, and their children, Dylan and Carys.

The 1930s Georgian-style mansion sits on a private 12-acre estate and has been described as "arguably the best large track of riverfront property available in Westchester".

Since moving in 2019, Catherine has wasted no time in putting her own stamp on the home and occasionally shares glimpses into the property on social media.

