Kate Hudson reveals incredible photography skills with new family portrait Goldie Hawn's daughter has her own photography account – and it's impressive

Kate Hudson has many strings to her bow, and is blessed with many talents, from acting and singing to photography.

Goldie Hawn's daughter has a dedicated Instagram account for her photography work called This Lovely Lens, and recently shared a stunning portrait of her brothers which was taken during their time in Colorado.

In the picture, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell posed alongside each other outside in the snow, both wrapped up warm in winter coats and hats.

VIDEO: Kate Hudson's daughter Rani sings with grandmother Goldie Hawn

"Brothers" Kate simply captioned the image, which was liked over 3,000 times. Fans were quick to comment on the picture, with one writing: "Oh what a great photo," while another wrote: "What a great shot, you've got a good eye." A third added: "Such precious moments captured forevermore. Keep safe over there guys."

Kate's account features many beautiful snapshots of her family, including her three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani. There are also throwback travel pictures from around the world, in places including London and Dubai.

Kate Hudson took a beautiful photo of her brothers Oliver and Wyatt

The Hollywood star is currently promoting another of her talents – acting – ahead of the release of her new film Music.

Kate has been nominated for Best Actress at the Golden Globes for her performance as Zia in the movie, despite the fact it hasn't even been released yet.

Music is Sia's directorial debut and is up for best picture, musical and comedy too. The film also stars Maddie Ziegler and Leslie Odom Jr. Kate plays free-spirited Zu – an addict estranged from her family – in the movie, who suddenly finds herself the sole guardian of her half-sister, played by Maddie, who is on the autism spectrum.

Kate with older brother Oliver Hudson

Zu's sister's special abilities challenge Zu and she learns to overcome the obstacles she is facing in life with help from their neighbor Ebo (Leslie).

What's more, according to Variety, Kate was cast by Sia via Instagram, after the singer saw an Instagram post of the star singing.

When the news was announced of Kate's Golden Globe nod, her famous family were quick to publically congratulate her on social media.

The Music star with her three children

Oliver posted a funny video of himself pretending to cry as reacted the news, while Goldie posted a picture of her daughter alongside the message: "Jumping for joy for our Katie girl! Congratulations daughter on your Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress! So well deserved! I love you deeply @katehudson."

