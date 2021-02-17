Jennifer Garner shares glimpse inside monochrome bedroom in new video The actress has been doing monthly meditation sessions with a professional instructor

Jennifer Garner has shared a very rare glimpse inside her bedroom in her LA home, and it is a monochromatic heaven.

The Alias star shared the small peek as she spoke about her monthly meditation class with Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts, a professional yoga and meditation instructor.

Jennifer was sat in her bedroom, and behind her was her monochromatic white sofa, complete with matching comfy cushions.

Two white lamps could also be seen, bookending a very large black headboard for her bed, which was mostly out of shot.

Jennifer was full of praise for the online classes, telling Dr. Chelsea: "What felt so powerful to me about this is the connection with you and it being live and the whole of the community."

As Chelsea smiled from Jennifer's warm words, she continued: "Friends have told me that they've been meditating with us and people that I don't know, thousands of them, are taking advantage of this time with you.

"It just feels like a true connectedness and that gives me a sense of hope."

The star's sofa has incredibly comfy looking cushions

Dr. Chelsea also had her own impressive home, with a few monitors set up near the ceiling, and several healthy-looking house plants, including a small potted one on a wooden kitchen table.

Jennifer and Dr. Chelsea's monthly meditation sessions have attracted a large number of fans, with many sharing how "excited" they were for the class.

"Y'all are magic together," wrote one fan. Another added: "My favorite people. Thank you."

Jennifer looks just like her sisters

Last week, the 13 Going on 30 star shared one of the most impressive videos on her Instagram. In the clip, which featured Adele's Hello, Jennifer and a friend performed almost circus-like skills with an exercise ball.

The friends barely touched the ball with their hands, used their bodies to keep it afloat as they kept it shifting it from position to position.

In one unbelievable moment, Jennifer moves the ball to the back of her neck and down her back, as her pal jumps over, both without touching the ball with their hands!

Fans were astounded with the show-stopping video, with one joking: "Cirque de Soleil called. They want their ball back."

