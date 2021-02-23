Al Roker sparks concern from fans after 'too tired' confession The star is focused on his health

Al Roker came out fighting following a difficult year during which he battled prostate cancer, but fans are still eagerly keeping an eye out for the beloved Today show weatherman - and his Instagram proves it.

The TV presenter has been delighting his followers which his incredible at-home cooking skills which he has been sharing on social media, however, during one of his latest he made a revelation which had some fans concerned.

Al’s menu choices are normally nothing short of show-stopping for the meals he makes for his family, including wife, Deborah Roberts, and their son, Nick.

But when he showcased a ham sandwich - albeit a good-looking one - for his Sunday meal, his fans stopped to check he was ok.

Al captioned the photo: "Not gonna lie. #tootiredtocook tonight so I made a #hamsandwich and @deborahroberts and @nick.roker155 ordered #italian."

Fans immediately started commenting on the meal, but also on his health.

Al and his wife Deborah have been cooking up a storm for fans

"Oh my! Glad you took a night off. What has you tired?" asked one, while another urged him: "Get some rest!!" and a third commented: "Time for a break."

Al was given the all-clear in January following his diagnosis in September.

He recently opened up in a heartfelt interview on the Kelly Clarkson Show and gave an update on his health.

"I was very fortunate, we caught it early," he said. "It was an aggressive form of prostate cancer, but we caught it very early and we had a great surgeon from Memorial Sloane Kettering, and we got it all.

Al is incredibly close to his family

"I'm waiting for blood-work, but once my PSA level is below .05 that means there is no prostate cancer at this moment."

For the foreseeable future, Al says he will continue being monitored on a more aggressive schedule. "I'm going to be getting tested every six months for the next five years, and if that goes well I'll be tested once a year - and that will be for the rest of my life.

Al also urged men to get tested and said: "I went public with this because it's a simple test, but a lot of guys, we are wimpy and we don't like going to the doctor, and this is an easy test to do, there is obviously the digital exam."

