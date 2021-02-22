Michael Strahan's twins steal the show as they model famous dad's collection The Good Morning America star has fully recovered from covid following a recent battle

Michael Strahan is such a proud dad, and shared a fun video over the weekend featuring two of his number one fans – his 16-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to post footage of his daughters modelling pieces from his fashion collection, M by Michael Strahan, during a shopping trip in Florida.

The twins were seen promoting their dad's suits, including trousers and jackets, trying on the oversized clothes – which they pulled off!

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan's twins model their dad's fashion line

In the caption, the former footballer wrote: "@isabella.strahan and @sophialstrahan with the greatest commercial. For @mbymichaelstrahan. Love my girls! P.S. They make a good point, you should check out my line!! #RaiseYourGame."

Fans were quick to react to the footage, with many joking that Sophia and Isabella should get paid for their advertising. "I hope they are getting paid for this advertising," one wrote, while another commented: "You have the best marketers ever, I hope they're paid!" A third added: "Your two daughters did a great job!"

Michael Strahan is incredibly close to his twins Sophia and Isabella

Michael shares Sophia and Isabella with ex-wife Jean Muggli, and is also father to older children Tanita and Michael Jr., who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

The doting dad previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People. He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

The former Live star has a close relationship with his children, who no doubt will have helped him remain positive during his coronavirus battle.

Michael is a doting dad to four children

The father-of-four returned to GMA last Monday after several weeks off work following his covid recovery. Michael received a warm welcome from his co-stars, and told viewers that he was happy to put the experience behind him.

Prior to going back to work, the sportsman shared a video message on GMA, where he detailed his experience with the deadly disease.

Michael and his daughter inside his home in NY

He said: "Just wanted to say thank you to everybody for your well wishes, and thank you for everyone who reached out and sent me the get-well wishes and all the advice on how to feel better.

"I just want to let you know that I do feel a lot better and I'm just thankful to be on the other side of it."

He added: "You don't want Covid or to go through everything that it brings with it."

