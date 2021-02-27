Jennifer Garner teases something exciting with dreamy photo The actress was bombarded with questions!

Jennifer Garner sparked a major reaction from fans on Friday when she teased them with a photo on Instagram.

The Peppermint actress was bombarded with questions after she shared a snapshot of herself alongside her Camping co-stars, Juliette Lewis and Ione Skye.

Jennifer captioned the photo: "This feels like a dream, @ioneskyelee and @juliettelewis.♥️✨ #fbf #CampingHBO."

Her followers loved the throwback image - taken on set of the HBO show - and went wild at the prospect of another season.

Some of her fans were convinced her photo was a hint that they were planning on bringing the show back.

"Is the show returning? I really like it," wrote one, while a second asked: "Second season? Please!" and a third commented: "I love this so much."

Camping creator, Lena Dunham, sadly suggested there wasn't much chance of another season when she was interviewed by the Hollywood Reporter in 2018.

Jennifer shared the image and said it felt like a dream

When asked about more episodes she said: "I think we've really told the story," but then her co-creator, Jenni Konner, insisted: "I don't know if we have a story left to tell, but of course I would always be open to it."

Jennifer is currently working on a new project with Mark Ruffalo, and shared a reunion photo of them together, 16 years after they starred in 13 Going on 30 together.

Jennifer is working with Mark Ruffalo on a new movie

The Adam Project is filming in Vancouver, and the co-stars - and good friends - looked thrilled in their selfie.

"Wishing dust worked!" Jennifer captioned the cute photo. "And I got a perfect day with my old pal."

