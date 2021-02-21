Jennifer Garner's sultry bathtub video is just like Kate Hudson's - celeb trend alert First Kate, now Jennifer - who's next?

Jennifer Garner followed in fellow celebrity footsteps when she did an amazing announcement from her gorgeous bathtub.

The 13 Going On 30 actress seemed to be sporting only a necklace and bracelet while making the announcement that was reminiscent of a similar video released by Kate Hudson late last month.

The caption to Jennifer's video was "Give your hair 3 minutes of love, you’ll be amazed who you get back. @virtuelabs Restorative Treatment Hair Mask."

WATCH: Jennifer Garner looks stunning in bathtub video

In the adorably quirky video, Jennifer is in the tub with her hair wet as she applies the hair mask.

She then ducks down her head - presumably to rinse the mask - and pops back up with her hair, fully blown out. She looks absolutely stunning!

Jennifer Garner looks flawless in the short video clip

One fan wrote: "I'll have what she's having" while another commented "Does she ever age?"

Jennifer's tub looks perfect as well, with plenty of room to whip your hair around, candles, and a plant to further accentuate the bright space.

Kate Hudson's bath-time shoot was similar, only it was a different product and Kate was wearing a dress in her tub instead.

In that video, the Fabletics founder looked beautiful with a full face of makeup and freshly painted nails.

She was also wearing a flesh-coloured gown which showcased her toned arms.

"I know what you’re thinking," she said.

"What are you doing in the bathtub with your dress on? I don’t know. We just thought it would be a good place to talk about the very, very popular Beauty Aura."

Her fans loved it and marvelled at her bathroom too, calling her oversized tub "bathtubgoals," and telling her how much they adored her decor.

Kate Hudson shared a similar announcement from her bathtub a few weeks ago

Kate's home has a vintage-style aesthetic and is filled with bold prints and quirkiness. It hasn't gone unnoticed by her fans who regularly heap her LA home with praise.

The actress has added a modern twist to one of her bathrooms though, as it contains a stripper pole!