Pippa Middleton shows off blossoming baby bump on family day out with son

Pippa Middleton has been sighted out in public displaying her blossoming baby bump

In pictures obtained and published by the Daily Mail, the pregnant 37-year-old could be seen smiling and walking around London with her son.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister wrapped up her baby bump in a stylish grey overcoat alongside some biker boots and chic sunglasses.

Pippa is already the doting mother to two-year-old, Arthur Michael William Matthews.

It was first reported back in December that Pippa was pregnant with her second child, although the star has yet to officially confirm the news.

The news was reported by Page Six, who cited a source close to the family.

The baby would be the fifth grandchild for Pippa's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who are already grandparents to Pippa's son, and to the Duchess of Cambridge's three children: George, Charlotte and Louis.

Pippa confirmed the news of her first pregnancy in 2018 in her fitness column for Waitrose Weekend.

Pippa and James are already the proud parents of a two-year-old

Speaking about exercising during pregnancy, she wrote: "When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realised I needed to adjust my normal 4 to 5-day-a-week routine and find a way of continuing to exercise safely throughout the three trimesters. So, the journey of pregnancy fitness began."

Pippa has been rocking some seriously chic outfits since reports of her second pregnancy first landed, and in December she was spotted in an off-duty outfit.

The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge looked chic as ever in a pair of skinny jeans, Penelope Chilvers trainers and her cosy Harris Wharf pea coat.

In the picture, published in the Daily Mail, Pippa completed her outfit with a classic white polo neck jumper and a pair of tortoiseshell glasses, with her brunette hair back in a pretty half-up style.

