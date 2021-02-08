Pippa Middleton rocks mom jeans and designer trainers in new pictures

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister Pippa Middleton is just as stylish as her royal sibling, and we love her latest look!

The mum-of-one was spotted strolling in Chelsea on Friday, looking chic and effortless in her khaki green Fay parka coat, light wash mom jeans and her Jimmy Choo trainers - which we've spotted online in the sale.

MORE: Inside Pippa Middleton's £17million home

In the pictures published by the MailOnline, Pippa also pulled her hair into a half-up style reminiscent of her famous sister, and added her trusty Ray-Ban round sunglasses to complete her look.

WATCH: Pippa's style over the years

Rumours continue to swirl that the 37-year-old and her husband James Matthews are expecting their second baby, though the couple have not confirmed the reports.

MORE: Why 2021 is such a special year for the royal family

And if you're in love with Pippa's designer trainers, you're in luck, as we've spotted them in the sale at Flannels! The 'Miami' styles are currently reduced from £349 down to £245, and are certainly an outfit staple.

Jimmy Choo Miami trainers, £245, Flannels

The youngest Middleton sister is often seen enjoying some fresh air around where she lives - she and husband James share a £17million mansion in Chelsea with their son Arthur.

MORE: Inside the £1.88million London flat sisters Kate and Pippa lived in in their 20s

In January, Pippa was pictured rocking her skinny jeans and a Zara parka coat as she walked her two dogs - adding some chic chunky boots by Penelope Chilvers, which is another royal-loved brand.

Pippa and James are thought to be expecting their second child

Pippa's reported pregnancy was no doubt very special news for her parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who are already grandparents to Pippa's son Arthur, and Prince William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In December 2020, Page Six reported that Pippa and James are expecting a baby in 2021, citing a source close to the family.

